Book market reopens, vendors not on same page on relocation

After nearly two months in abeyance, the weekly book market at Daryaganj reopened at Mahila Haat complex nearby, on Sunday. However, while some rejoiced at the return of business, others opposed the deal struck between leaders of the market association and municipal authorities on relocation, saying it could destroy any claim to permanent resettlement.

Both factions are now eagerly awaiting the next date of hearing before the High Court on September 25.

At Mahila Haat, an elevated garden complex about 150 metres from the old location, Vijay Pal, who runs a student library in Rajasthan’s Sujangarh, was relieved to see books spread across rows of tarpaulin sheets.

‘More organised’

Mr. Pal said, “I have been coming to the market every two months or so to restock our library and I am glad it is back.” Compared to the earlier location, where he argued one would have to shuffle through tight spaces, he said, the market seemed more organised and required less walking.

‘Cleaner, safer’

While footfall was low on the first day of reopening, vendors believed it would soon pick up, adding that the area was cleaner and safer.

Following protracted negotiations between the representatives of the market association and civic authorities, Rajinder Singh, general secretary of the association said that the Zonal Deputy Commissioner had assured them the allotment of the area. While he said that orders had not been drawn up yet, vendors are being rented 4X6 feet plots each at a rate of ₹200 a day. The agreement would be reviewed after two years and the rent would be increased by 10%, he added.

‘Invalid agreement’

Vendors opposing the move argued that the agreement was invalid as the representatives who entered into it had tendered resignations on September 1.

Sumit Verma, one of those vendors who refused to move, argued that without following proper procedure and establishing documentary proof, all booksellers would lose their claim to permanent resettlement.

In a letter to the Deputy Commissioner sent last week, the market association argued that the eviction of the vendors without a proper survey and other procedures was illegal under the Street Vendors Act.

“The police are not even able to produce a proper order or a seizure memo for lifting their goods every weekend,” said Ankit Jha of the National Hawkers Federation who termed the move illegal.

While the High Court warranted the removal of the market from Netaji Subhash Marg, vendors squatting on adjacent Asaf Ali Road have also been facing eviction.

“If assurances are broken then we can always take to the streets,” said Kamar Saeed, the ousted president of the market association. There are, however, several people who cannot afford to keep fighting in courts, he said.

“There are two angles from which the vendors are looking at the market,” said Kanupriya Dhingra, a book history scholar at SOAS. While one section sees it as an “upgrade”, the other sees it as a loss of “a thing of past” she said, adding: “This is not just a dynamic physiognomic change, but also a cultural shift. From being a patri kitaab bazaar, it is now a market, implying that there will be a shift in how the new space will function.”