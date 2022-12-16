Bones recovered from Chhatarpur forest belong to Shraddha: Delhi Police 

December 16, 2022 01:37 am | Updated 01:37 am IST - NEW DELHI

Nearly a month after Aftab Poonawalla, 28, was arrested for killing his live-in partner — 27-year-old Shraddha Walkar, Delhi Police said most of the bones recovered from the Chhatarpur forest area in the ongoing investigation belong to her.

Sources told The Hindu that of the 13 bones recovered by a Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) team from the forest area last month, all, except a part of a skull, have matched the DNA samples collected from Shraddha’s father Vikas Walkar.

“The samples extracted from the bones, including a pelvic bone and a jaw, have matched her father’s DNA. We also recovered a part of a skull from the forest, but it did not match the DNA sample,” a police source said.

“The bones will now be handed over to All India Institute of Medical Sciences [AIIMS] for a post-mortem report. We will send a detailed questionnaire regarding the case to the hospital,” the source added.

The source also said that the police are hopeful of experts at AIIMS helping them determine the exact time of Shraddha’s death.

Aftab, currently in judicial custody in Tihar Jail, is accused of strangulating Shraddha on May 18, chopping her body into pieces, storing them in a fridge and, over a period of three months, dumping them at various spots. He was arrested by Delhi Police on November 11.

‘Will help build case’

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda said apart from the CFSL report, the police have also received the results of Aftab’s polygraph test from the Forensic Science Lab (FSL) in Rohini.

“These reports will help us take the case forward,” he said.

A source at the FSL said that Aftab’s narco-analysis test report could be submitted to the police by next week.

Aftab had allegedly told the police that he had disposed of Shraddha’s remains in the Chhatarpur forest area as well as in Maidangarhi pond near Gurugram’s DLF Phase 3 where he used to work in a call centre.

Following this, a team of forensic experts visited the site in Gurugram and collected evidence related to the case. Divers were also deployed to collect evidence from the pond. The police have also contacted and questioned several women, including a psychologist, with whom Aftab was in touch.

He is believed to have used dating applications, after allegedly murdering Shraddha, and met women at his house in Chhatarpur.

Sources also said that Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has approved a Delhi Police proposal to appoint two Special Public Prosecutors — Advocates Madhukar Pandey and Amit Prasad — to represent the State in the trial.

Special Public Prosecutors are usually appointed to ensure focused attention on the prosecution and expeditious trial. The police are yet to recover an evidence considered crucial to the case — Shraddha’s phone that the accused allegedly threw away after the crime. Last week, a court here extended Aftab’s judicial custody till December 23.

