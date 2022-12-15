  1. EPaper
Qatar World Cup 2022Prize money: How much will Argentina or France get for winning the 2022 final?

Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with her father

The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while searching for Shraddha Walkar's body parts

December 15, 2022 02:10 pm | Updated 02:12 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Representational image of the Chhatarpur forest area where Aftab Poonawalla allegedly dumped the body his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, in New Delhi

Representational image of the Chhatarpur forest area where Aftab Poonawalla allegedly dumped the body his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, in New Delhi | Photo Credit: PTI

DNA extracted from bone pieces recovered in the Mehrauli forest area by the Delhi Police in connection with the grisly Shraddha Walkar murder case has matched with samples of her father, police sources said on Thursday.

The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while searching for Walkar's body parts. She was allegedly strangled and her body sawed into 35 pieces and disposed of in various parts of the national capital by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala.

"The police has received the DNA report of the bones found. The DNA of the bones matches with the DNA samples of Walkar's father," a source said.

The bone samples were sent for DNA analysis to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory.

The report of Poonawala's polygraph test was submitted to the police by the forensic sciences lab on Wednesday.

