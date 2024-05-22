ADVERTISEMENT

Bomb threat emails sent to 150 schools traced to Budapest; larger conspiracy possibly at play, say police

Published - May 22, 2024 01:07 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The bomb threat emails sent to over 150 schools in Delhi-NCR earlier this month may have been issued from Budapest in Hungary, police sources said on Tuesday.

An officer said the IP address of the unidentified sender of the emails had been traced to the capital of the European country, adding that the Delhi police will contact law enforcement agencies in Hungary to probe the matter further.

He also said that an initial probe has led to the suspicion of a “deeper conspiracy” possibly hatched by an ISIS module to upset the ongoing Lok Sabha election.

An IP (internet protocol) address is a numerical label that is assigned to every device connected to the internet, and can be used to pinpoint the user’s geographical location.

The incident, which took place on May 1, had triggered mass evacuations from over 150 schools across the city after emails warning of explosives planted on their premises were received.

A thorough security check had later proved the emails to be a hoax. Later, more such emails, with similar threats, were sent to IGI Airport and several schools and hospitals in the Capital.

The police had said the emails were sent from main.ru, a Russian server, and had written to the mailing service company.

