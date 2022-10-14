Bomb threat: Aeroflot flight from Moscow makes emergency landing at Delhi airport

The flight was checked and nothing has been found so far

PTI New Delhi
October 14, 2022 12:01 IST

Image for representational purpose only | Photo Credit: Reuters

A plane from Moscow carrying 400 people made an emergency landing in the national capital on October 14 following a bomb threat, according to officials.

The Aeroflot aircraft operating flight SU 232 landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here at 2.48 a.m. The passengers and crew were evacuated safely, they said.

According to the police, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) received an e-mail warning of bombs on the flight on Thursday night.

As the flight landed, its 386 passengers and 14 crew members were immediately evacuated, a senior police official said.

The flight was checked and nothing has been found so far, the official said, adding that the aircraft has been isolated.

"On Thursday around 11 pm, a threat message was received at IGI Control Room social media site regarding bombs planted on board Russian flight no SU-272 arriving at IGI Airport. The flight landed at 2.48 am safely," one of the officials said.

Full emergency was declared for the landing of the Boeing 777 aircraft that was being operated by Russian carrier Aeroflot, the official added.

There have been at least two incidents of alleged bomb threat on flights in the last few weeks.

On October 3, the Indian Air Force had scrambled its fighter jets after receiving information of a bomb scare on a China-bound Iranian civilian plane that was flying over the Indian airspace. The aircraft did not land in India and later landed safely in China.

Earlier, on September 30, a Malaysia-bound flight was delayed over a false bomb alarm after a fight between two passengers onboard the plane at the IGIA. Four passengers allegedly involved in the incident were handed over to the local police.

Among other incidents, on August 12, 2019, IGIA received a hoax bomb call for Terminal-2 that affected its operations for around 70 minutes.

