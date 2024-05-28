ADVERTISEMENT

Bomb scare on Varanasi-bound IndiGo flight at Delhi airport, all 176 passengers evacuated

Updated - May 28, 2024 09:09 am IST

Published - May 28, 2024 08:20 am IST - New Delhi

The airport officials said the threat was found written on a piece of paper in a lavatory when the Indigo 6E2211 flight was preparing to leave from the Delhi airport

PTI

The IndiGo officials said the bomb threat was received around 5.30 am on May 28 when the flight was preparing for Varanasi from Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. Image credit: screengrab/PTI

A Varanasi-bound IndiGo flight received a bomb threat at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on May 28 morning, prompting authorities to evacuate its passengers and launch a search operation, officials said.

Anti-sabotage checks are on and nothing suspicious has been found so far, they said.

The officials said the threat was found written on a piece of paper in a lavatory when the Indigo 6E2211 flight was preparing to leave.

The pilot saw a piece of paper in the lavatory with the note “bomb blast @ 30 minutes”, following which he informed the control room.

There were a total of 176 passengers on the flight who were deboarded, sources said.

The officials said the aircraft was taken to an isolated area and security agency personnel conducted a search operation.

Related Topics

air transport / Delhi

