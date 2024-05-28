GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Bomb scare on Varanasi-bound IndiGo flight at Delhi airport, all passengers evacuated

The airport officials said the threat was received around 5.30 a.m. on May 28 when the flight was preparing to leave from New Delhi

Published - May 28, 2024 08:20 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Image used for representational purpose.

Image used for representational purpose. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A Varanasi-bound IndiGo flight received a bomb threat at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on May 28 morning, prompting authorities to evacuate its passengers and launch a search operation, officials said.

They said the threat was received around 5.30 a.m. when the flight was preparing to leave.

The officials said the passengers on board the aircraft were evacuated through emergency exits.

They said the aircraft was taken to an isolated area and security agency personnel conducted a search operation.

Related Topics

air transport / Delhi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.