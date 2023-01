January 13, 2023 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - NEW DELHI

A Pune-bound SpiceJet flight at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport was evacuated and thoroughly searched after a call about the presence of a bomb in the plane was received on Thursday evening. The call was received at SpiceJet’s control room at 6 p.m., before the flight was scheduled to take-off. A senior police officer said that they “had not found anything suspicious yet” and that the security drill was being followed as per the standard operating procedure.