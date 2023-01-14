Bomb hoax: man wanted to delay flight to help friends spend time with 2 women

January 14, 2023 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - New Delhi

A 24-year-old British Airways trainee has been arrested for allegedly making a hoax bomb call to the SpiceJet call centre at IGI Airport on Thursday evening to delay the departure of a Pune-bound flight on the request of two of his friends, the police said on Friday.

The accused made the call so that his friends could spend some time with two women who were flying to Pune, the police said. They had befriended the two women recently on a trip to Manali.

The police on Thursday received information regarding a bomb scare in a SpiceJet flight, bound to depart from New Delhi to Pune at 9.30 pm. The CISF was roped in for further investigation along with the IGIA unit of Delhi Police. The aircraft was thoroughly checked and no suspicious article was found, DCP (IGIA) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

The police traced the phone number of the caller, identified as Abhinav Prakash, 24, a resident of Dwarka’s Sector 22 and raided his location. Mr. Prakash, the police added, completed a diploma in tour and travels from IGNOU in 2020 and was working as a trainee at the British Airways ticketing counter in DLF, Gurugram, for the last seven months.

During interrogation, Mr. Prakash revealed to the police that two of his childhood friends recently went on a trip to Manali where they met the women. “The friends planned a hoax call so the duo could spend some time with the two women. Prakash then made the hoax bomb call to the SpiceJet customer care number. When SpiceJet officials reached out to him, he stopped responding to the calls,” the DCP said.

According to the police, the duo later contacted the women regarding the delayed flight and met them. The two men have been identified as Kunal Sehrawat and Rakesh. They are currently absconding,” the DCP said.

