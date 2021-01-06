Bollywood producers and associations told to respond to media group’s plea

Petition seeks rejection of defamation suit

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked a group of Bollywood producers and associations to respond to an application by Bennett Coleman and Company Limited seeking rejection of their plea to restrain media houses and social media platforms from publishing defamatory remarks against Bollywood as a whole.

Justice J.R. Midha gave the direction on the application by Bennett Coleman and Company Ltd, Times Now editor-in-chief Rahul Shivshankar and group editor Navika Kumar. The next date of hearing is on March 23.

In the application, Bennett Coleman and Company Ltd claimed that the Delhi High Court has no territorial jurisdiction to entertain the lawsuit. The application also stated that no defamation is made out as the plaint allegedly complains of defamation of unidentifiable group of person.

“Even otherwise, no defamatory content has been published by the defendant [Bennett Coleman and Company Limited] herein against the plaintiff [Bollywood producers and associations] which amounts to defamation as alleged or otherwise or at all,” the application stated.

The application also stated that all the plaintiffs reside within the territorial jurisdiction of Mumbai. Substantially, the defendants also reside within the territorial jurisdiction of Mumbai.

Derogatory words

Four Bollywood industry associations and 34 leading producers had moved the court in October last year seeking to restrain the media from publishing irresponsible and defamatory remarks against Bollywood as a whole. The suit was filed in the wake of some news channels using highly derogatory words and expressions for Bollywood such as “dirt”, “filth”, “scum”, and “druggies”.

Some of the producers who moved the court includes - Dharma Productions, Aamir Khan Productions, Ad-Labs Films, Ajay Devgn Flims, Yashraj Films, Salman Khan Films, Ashutosh Gowariker Productions and Red Chillies Entertainment. The list also includes Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures, Reliance Big Entertainment, Rohit Shetty Picturez, Vinod Chopra Films, and Kabir Khan Films.