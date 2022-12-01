Body recovered from Okhla barrage; one arrested

December 01, 2022 01:38 am | Updated 01:38 am IST - New Delhi

Days after a man was allegedly thrashed by two men and pushed in the Yamuna, a man has been arrested in connection with the case, the police said on Tuesday.

A senior police officer said three men – Om Kumar, Kartik and Ravi, residents of Dallupura area, were drinking and having food near the Yamuna Khadar area on November 23 when an argument broke out between the Ravi and Kumar.

Ravi thrashed Kumar and later pushed his body in the river.

The next day, the police received a PCR call from a metro construction worker near Okhla barrage who said that a body was found in the river. The body was fished out from the barrage, the police said.

Kumar’s family filed a missing complaint at the New Ashok Nagar police station stating that he had not returned home, an officer said. A resident of a nearby jhuggi said that he had seen two men thrashing Kumar. A man from Kumar’s area said that he had last seen Kumar with Kartik, police sources said.

When interrogated, Kartik tried to mislead the police by saying that Kumar drowned because he was intoxicated. His versions kept changing, the police said. Kartik’s bike was recovered from the Yamuna Khadar area.

Kartik was arrested on Tuesday while Ravi remained absconding.