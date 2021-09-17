Delhi

Body of youth retrieved from sand; 2 held

The body of a 21-year-old youth was retrieved from the sand at an under-construction building in Chittaranjan Park, police said on Thursday. The accused, identified as contractor Shankar Vishwas and supervisor Chandan Singh Bisht, have been arrested.

DCP (South) Atul Thakur said that a PCR call was received regarding a youth being pressed under sand. “On reaching the spot, the body of Roze (21) from West Bengal was extracted by removing the sand and taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he was declared dead,” he said.

Police said that one more person named Aiybo (40) was also injured. He was shifted to hospital for first aid.

A case under Sections 288, 337, and 304A IPC has been registered on the statement of Nurul, an eyewitness. Further investigation is under way, police said.


