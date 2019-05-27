Body of missing boy found under flyover

The decomposed body of an 11-year-old boy, who went missing over a week ago, was found under Khajuri Khas flyover in north-east Delhi on Sunday evening, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-East) Atul Kumar said Danish, the boy’s neighbour, was arrested on Sunday from his house in Nehru Vihar. He deals in selling live chicken to meat shops.

On May 14, the victim’s parents could not find the child after which they lodged a missing complaint at Khajuri Khas police station. Following this, an investigation was taken up.

CCTV footages

During probe, the police spotted a man walking with the boy in one of the CCTV footages.

“The date and time of the CCTV footage was matched with the missing compliant. The parents then identified him as their neighbour,” said Mr. Kumar.

Following this, on May 25, Danish was called for questioning when he said that a few day’s ago, the victim’s parents had asked him not to sit in front of their house as it blocked the narrow street. Danish told the police that he felt insulted and wanted to teach them a lesson. “He shared a friendly relationship with the child and had also gifted him a few chicks. On May 14, he kidnapped the boy on the pretext of giving him chocolate. The child’s parents, both labourers, were at work at that time,” said Mr. Kumar.

Danish had taken the boy to an isolated spot under Khajuri flyover, almost 4 km from their own neighbourhood. He then strangulated the child and dumped the body there, the police added. When confronted with evidence, the accused confessed to have killed the child.

“The post-mortem report is awaited to find out if the boy was sexually assaulted before the murder,” the officer said.