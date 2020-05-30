Delhi

Body of minor boy found in garbage dump

The body of an 11-year-old boy was found in a garbage dump in north-east Delhi’s Gokulpuri area on Saturday morning. The police said that a case has been registered and investigation is under way.

DCP (North-East) Ved Prakash Surya said that a call was received at 8.46 a.m., wherein the caller informed about the body of a child in a municipal corporation garbage dumping area. The boy was identified as a resident of Ashok Vihar in Loni. He was identified by his brother Nanhe.

The body was sent for post mortem.

“Nanhe stated that his brother was addicted to drugs and roamed around with boys who did the same in Gokulpuri. He used to stay out of house for many days and the family had last seen him seven days ago, the brother said,” Mr. Surya said.

