Body of Civil Services aspirant found in forested area of Mukherjee Nagar

Published - September 24, 2024 12:57 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The decomposed body of a Civil Services aspirant was found in the forested Dussehra ground near the Capital’s coaching centre hub, Mukherjee Nagar, the police said on Monday.

Investigations have revealed that the deceased was a native of Rajasthan’s Dausa, and had moved to Delhi in July to prepare for the Union Public Service Commission Mains examination.

The matter came to light when the deceased’s father filed a missing complaint for his son after he failed to contact him from September 11 to September 13.

“The deceased’s father told us that his son would speak to the family every day over call. When they did not get a call from him for two days, his father came to Delhi and visited his PG, where he was told that his son had not stayed there for the past two days,” said a senior officer aware of the matter.

The police started an investigation and subsequently, the deceased’s body was recovered. Although no note has been found, the police have retrieved his bag from the spot.

CCTV footage analysed during investigation shows the deceased walking towards the forest alone.

While prima facie evidence suggests suicide, all other possibilities are being investigated, the police said.

Those in distress may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-40769002.

Published - September 24, 2024 12:57 am IST

