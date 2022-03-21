Body of a two-year-old found in a microwave 

Cause of infant’s death not yet established, police questioning several suspects including the mother

A 2-month-old infant was found dead inside a microwave in a house in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar on Monday. A senior officer said that several suspects are being questioned, including the mother of the infant. “We will make arrests as and when we have sufficient evidence,” the officer said.

According to DCP (South) Benita Mary Jaiker, the police received a PCR call from the hospital about the death of a 2-month-old child in Chirag Delhi. An FIR of murder has been lodged against unknown persons, police said.

The DCP said that the body of the infant was found in a microwave by a neighbour. The cause of the infant’s death has yet not been established. Neighbours alleged that the mother, who is said to be in her twenties, killed the infant as she did not want a girl child.

The mother and the deceased infant lived in a joint family in their Chirag Delhi house. According to a neighbour, after the family members sensed that the child was missing, along with her mother, they raised alarm and called other neighbours to help trace the two.

A neighbour claimed, “She (mother) locked herself in a room along with her 4-year-old son after killing her child…she choked her (infant) and hid her body in a microwave which was not in a working condition. We kept looking for the child after we got to know that she was missing and later found the child’s body in the oven”.

Another neighbour claimed that the mother was unhappy over delivering a girl child, instead of a boy, and in order to get rid of her, she killed her infant.

“We got to know about the missing infant at around 4 p.m. on Monday and after several searches, found the dead body of the infant inside the oven…I suspect the mother’s role in the incident,” the neighbour said.