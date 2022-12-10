Body of 3-yr-old boy found in public toilet in Shahdara

December 10, 2022 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - New Delhi

The body of a 3-year-old boy was found under mysterious circumstances in a public restroom in Shahdara’s Jhilmil Industrial Area, the police said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R. Sathiyasundaram said a call was received around 3:30 p.m. about a child found lying inside the public toilet. A police team rushed to the spot and found the child’s undergarment, a packet of biscuits and some money near his body.

The team found out that the boy was a resident of a nearby JJ cluster and around 3 p.m., his mother had sent him with some money to buy a packet of biscuits. However, after a while, a person spotted his body in the restroom and alerted the police, following which he was identified by his parents.

“The postmortem has been conducted and the final report is awaited. Till now, no foul play or sodomy is suspected. There are no visible external injuries on the child’s body or no strangulation marks,” the DCP said.

