Body goes missing from mortuary, kin protest

The body of a Muslim youth went missing from the mortuary of Civil Hospital here on Saturday, leading to protests by the family of the deceased.

A first information report has been registered in this connection against the principal medical officer and other health officials.

Kept for autopsy

Sonu Khan, a resident of Subhash Colony in Ballabgarh, was stabbed to death in a case of personal enmity late on Friday night and his body was kept at a mortuary in Badshah Khan Hospital for the autopsy to be conducted the next day.

When the deceased’s family and the police reached the hospital on Saturday morning for autopsy, the body was found missing. When the body could not be traced after several hours, the family of the deceased created a ruckus inside the hospital, seeking action against the guilty.

Sensing trouble, the hospital staff allegedly locked the office and fled the spot.

Leaders also join in

Soon, local political leaders joined the protest in support of the deceased’s family. Senior officials of the local administration also reached the spot and tried to pacify the protesters.

Meanwhile, four persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of Sonu. A case was registered at Adarsh Nagar police station.

Faridabad police spokesperson Sube Singh said the investigation in both cases had been handed over to the Crime Branch.