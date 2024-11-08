Body found in Okhla barrage in Delhi

A highly decomposed body was found in the Capital’s Okhla barrage on Thursday when several people gathered around the water body to celebrate Chhath, the police said.

According to a senior officer, the matter came to light around 10.26 a.m., when the devotees made a PCR call to the Shaheen Bagh police station, alerting them of the body that they had spotted beneath the Kalindi Kunj flyover.

The deceased was found to be wearing a rudraksh mala around his neck and had an ATM card with the name Chokkala Sriniwas on him, said the officer. As per preliminary investigations, the deceased is a resident of Karimnagar in Telangana, the officer said.

According to the forensic team’s finding, the deceased death had occurred around 15 days ago,