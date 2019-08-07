Body found in gunny bag

A body of an unidentified woman was found stuffed in a gunny bag in south-west Delhi’s Sagarpur on Tuesday morning.

A police officer said they received a call at 9 a.m. regarding a bag.

“On reaching the spot, the officers opened the bag and found a body wrapped in a blanket along with a bedsheet and pillow. Strangulation marks were found on the neck,” the officer said.

The police have shared a photo of the woman with all police stations in Delhi-NCR, and are trying to obtain CCTV footage from the area where the body was found. The officer said that prima facie it appears that the woman was murdered somewhere else and the body was dumped in Sagarpur.