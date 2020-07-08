Bodies swapped: one fired, another suspended

An employee working at the AIIMS Trauma Centre was terminated on Wednesday and suspended another, after two dead bodies got allegedly swapped, according to officials. The hospital has also formed an inquiry committee to look into the issue.
On Wednesday, The Hindu had reported that family members of a 35-year-old woman who died of complications related to COVID-19 were shocked on Tuesday when they saw someone else’s body at the graveyard. The family then lodged a complaint at Safdarjung Enclave police station, alleging negligence on the part of the hospital.
A senior official at AIIMS on Wednesday said that an inquiry has been initiated into the incident and a project employee has been terminated and a medical lab staff has been put under suspension.
An inquiry committee has also been constituted under Dr. T.S. Roy, Head of Department of anatomy. Other members of the committee include Dr. Sanjay Arya and Dr. Lokesh Kashyap.
This is the second incident of bodies being swapped at a city hospital. In June first week, the body of a man named Moinuddin was allegedly swapped with that of a namesake at Lok Nayak Hospital.
