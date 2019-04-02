Bodies of missing youths found in canal, families allege murder

Mystery shrouds the disappearance of two youths after their bodies were recovered from a canal in east Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar. The families of the deceased have alleged that their children were murdered, but the police said they were investigating the case from multiple angles.

The police said that on March 24, Sooraj (23) and Rohit (24), who lived in Kalyanpuri, were reported missing, adding that they had received two separate missing complaints. “We tried to locate them by tracking their mobile phones. We found that Rohit had left his phone at home. Sooraj was traced at some distance, but his phone was switched off. We questioned many of their friends but everyone was clueless,” said a police officer.

On March 27, the police control room received a call around 6.30 p.m. regarding a body floating in a canal. A police team rushed to the location and the body was taken out. The police team checked the canal thoroughly and found another body around 20 minutes later a few meters away from where the first body was recovered.

The body was sent to the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital mortuary and the families, who had reported them missing, were asked to visit the mortuary for identification.

Sooraj’s family identified him with the help of three different tattoos on his body, while Rohit was identified with the help of a chain he was wearing on his neck. The bodies were handed over to the respective families after post-mortem examination.

‘Strangulated’

Sooraj’s elder brother Devendra Singh said, “My brother’s eyes and tongue were bulging out. It seems that he was strangulated. Even his mobile phone is untraceable. We approached the police suspecting he had been murdered, but they are trying to convince us that he accidentally fell into the canal and drowned.”

Renu, Rohit’s mother, said that her son used to work with a caterer and on March 24 night, Sooraj came to their house and asked Rohit to accompany him for some work.

“Both of them have been murdered and the police are hiding their incompetence by calling it suicide,” said Ms. Renu.

Jasmeet Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), said that the preliminary autopsy reports of Sooraj and Rohit have stated that they died of drowning. “There were no injury marks on their bodies. No foul play is suspected,” said Mr. Singh.

Mr. Singh also said that an inquest proceeding under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been initiated.