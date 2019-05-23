Delhi

Bodies of couple found in Noida flat

Partially decomposed bodies of a couple were found at an apartment here on Wednesday, at least four days after their death, the police said.

The deceased were residents of Supreme Tower in Sector 99 and the matter came to light in the afternoon after their neighbours complained of a foul smell.

The police broke open the door which was bolted from inside.The police suspected that the husband first killed his wife and then died by suicide.

Printable version | Dec 3, 2019 6:13:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/bodies-of-couple-found-in-noida-flat/article27212682.ece

