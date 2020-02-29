Bodies of brothers fished out of drain in Gokalpuri

NEW DELHI

Two of them were returning home when they were allegedly murdered

Two of his daughters had the opportunity to grow up before their father’s eyes but their third sibling will not be able to. Mohammad Aamir was on his way back with his 16-year-old brother Hashim, when they were allegedly murdered and their bodies dumped into a drain in Gokalpuri during the communal clash on Tuesday night.

On Thursday, two bodies were pulled out of the drain in Ganga Vihar. Later, the deceased were identified as Mohammad Aamir (24) and his younger brother Hashim.

“They went to visit their maternal grand mother’s home in Sundar Nagari. Amir had called around 8.30 p.m. and said that they would be home in just five minutes. Hashim was with him on a bike. But, they did not return. Later, when we called his phone, it was not reachable,” said Ballu Khan, his father.

He added that Aamir was a cab driver and was the only source of income for the family of eight. “Now who is to take care of Aamir’s family. His daughters are unaware of his death and I do not have the courage to face their [daughters] questions,” said the father.

Nasgiri, mother of deceased, said that she just want to make an appeal for peace because she doesn’t want any other family to suffer like them. “I request Hindus and Muslims not to fall in the trap of politicians.