Bodies of 3 boys recovered from Yamuna, search under way for fourth

Haider (left), father of 15-year-old Wasim, who drowned in the Yamuna river, with his relatives at the mortuary. | Photo Credit: R.V. MOORTHY

The bodies of three of the four boys who drowned in the Yamuna river on Thursday afternoon were recovered on Friday. A rescue operation to look for the fourth boy is still under way, the police said.

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said four boys aged between 14 and 20 years had come from Loni to take a bath in the Yamuna at Sonia Pushta on Thursday. The police said they received a call at around 1:20 a.m. at Burari police station wherein four persons were reported missing since 10 a.m. on Thursday.

“It was revealed that the four persons drowned in the river around 12.30 p.m. on Thursday,” said a senior police officer. They have been identified as Wasim, 15, Kamal, 17, Iliyas, 20, and Sameer, 17.

Following a search operation, the bodies of Iliyas, Wasim and Kamal were recovered from the Yamuna river, however, the search for Sameer is still underway, Mr. Kalsi said.

The DCP added that the statements of all the family members have been recorded and no foul play is suspected. As per the statements of the family members, the four boys would frequently come to the river for a swim.

A two-wheeler and some clothes were found at the riverbank by a relative of one of the boys.

The post-mortem of the recovered dead bodies is being conducted at a mortuary in the Sabzi Mandi area.