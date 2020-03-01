Board exams to resume in northeast Delhi; affected students can still get postponement: CBSE

NEW DELHI

This relief is available for examinations scheduled until March 7. The examinations are due to continue until March 30.

Board examinations in northeast Delhi are set to resume their normal schedule from Monday, but the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has offered a lifeline for those students who have been affected by the violence there, promising to conduct the examinations again for them on a different date.

They have been told to contact their own school principals to avail such relief.

In a circular issued by CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi on Sunday afternoon, the Board explained how it has been caught between two difficult realities with regard to examination scheduling in the wake of the violence.

It had postponed the board examinations from February 26 to 29 in up to 86 centres in East and North East districts.

"The Board is of the view that further delay in conducting Class XII examinations may hamper the chances of admissions in professional courses i.e. medical, engineering, law and other UG admissions. Few entrance examinations are conducted in accordance with the timelines fixed by the Hon’ble Courts and therefore dates are sacrosanct," said the CBSE circular, noting that the prestigious JEE (Main) examination is scheduled to begin on April 3.

"The Board is also clear that for candidates who are in a position to appear for the board examinations, it would be very stressful and cause immense anxiety if the examinations are further postponed."

It added that the Delhi Police is making sure security arrangements are in place for the examinations to be held safely. The Delhi State government has closed all schools - which also act as examination centres - until March 7.

However, CBSE admitted that some students are in especially "difficult circumstances".

Ground reports show that some students have been directly affected by the violence, with family members who may have been injured or killed. Others have seen their homes destroyed or have had to flee their neighbourhoods, and have lost their textbooks and admit cards in the process. Riots and curfews have exacerbated fear, tension and mental stress among students, who may be in need of counselling.

"The incidents that have unfolded in the last few days have affected some of our students...CBSE is prepared to hold examinations at a later date for such candidates who would not be able to appear for the examinations upto 07.3.2020," said the circular, adding that school principals and the Delhi Directorate of Education are requested to provide the lists of such students to the Board.