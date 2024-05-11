ADVERTISEMENT

BML Munjal University holds remembrance event for late psychoanalyst Sudhir Kakar

Published - May 11, 2024 12:43 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Sudhir Kakar was popularly known as the father of Indian psychoanalysis. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The School of Liberal Studies (SoLS) of BML Munjal University on Friday held a talk in partnership with Oxford University to celebrate, remember, and discuss the contributions of the late Sudhir Kakar, who was popularly known as the father of Indian psychoanalysis.

ADVERTISEMENT

The talk, held at India Habitat Centre, was held in the wake of the psychoanalyst’s death on April 22.

“Kakar was able to examine the symptoms of our society, like how a clinician would see a symptom as not something to be criticised, but instead, something that is full of meaning, in order to empathetically understand and negotiate with it,” said Rachana Johri, a professor at SoLS.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ramin Jehanbegaloo, a professor at the Mahatma Gandhi Centre for Peace Studies, said that Kakar’s death was a “great loss to the world of psychoanalysis in India and across the globe”. “He had a dimension of a global intellectual, and future generations will remember him as somebody who possessed an encyclopaedic knowledge,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kakar, who died aged 86, was renowned for his contributions to the fields of cultural psychology and psychology of religion. French magazine Le Nouvel had, in the past, described him as “one of the major 25 thinkers of the world”. His vast works, spanning both fiction and non-fiction, included The Mind in the World, a collection of four volumes published by Oxford Printing Press.

Sudhir Kakkar who passed away recently in April and is remembered for his contributions in the field of cultural psychology and psychology of religion. He has written extensively both in fiction and non-fiction. French magazine Le Nouvel had once described him as one of the major 25 thinkers of the world.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US