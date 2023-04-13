Blinkit workers go on strike against new pay structure; services hit

April 13, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - New Delhi

Blinkit services were disrupted in Delhi-NCR on Wednesday after delivery partners of the grocery delivery application went on a strike against the new pay structure. Blinkit has changed the incentive system by reducing delivery rates for executives.

The workers staged protests in Gurugram, Faridabad and several other parts of Delhi-NCR. Later, they approached the Gurugram District Commissioner. The Haryana Labour Department has sent a notice to Blinkit after workers approached the officials on Wednesday.

Nitin, a worker, said he used to get ₹50 per delivery according to the old rate card. “Now it is between ₹7 to ₹18 per delivery. Earlier, we used to get ₹50 for three km. Now we will get just ₹18 for 3 km. Each order weighs a maximum of 20 kg. If we don’t deliver at the doorsteps, they terminate us. No one is here to support us. So, we have decided to protest by striking work,” he added.

“We handed over the matter to the Labour Commissioner. A meeting has been called on Thursday. A notice has been sent to Blinkit too,” he said, adding that workers will continue the protests.

The All India Gig Workers’ Union said it has extended support to the workers on the issue. Union leader Rikta Krishnaswamy said the unlawful policies of the company are in direct violation of the Shops and Establishments Act.

“The company has arbitrarily cut the per delivery rates given to their riders from ₹32 to ₹15 and removed the incentive system without any consultation with the workers. This move by the company is going to adversely impact the workers’ earnings, who are already working up to 12-14 hours a day to earn starvation wages. We will support the workers in escalating their demands for a fair pay and decent working hours in accordance with the law, to the respective Labour offices in Gurugram and Delhi,” she said.