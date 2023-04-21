Blinkit delivery executives in city return to work but fear about earnings persists

April 21, 2023 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - NEW DELHI:

It’s been three days since Sumit Kumar, a delivery executive with Blinkit, a grocery delivery service, resumed work after being on strike against the new pay structure for a week.

Mr. Kumar, who works in south Delhi, said he joined work despite misgivings about the revised payout policy.

Earlier, when most of the executives were required to work within a 2 km radius and paid ₹32 per delivery, Mr. Kumar earned close to ₹25,000 a month.

As per the new structure, introduced on April 10, the executives are offered ₹15 for delivering within 2 km and an additional ₹15 for every extra km. The delivery executives feel the new system will substantially cut down their earnings, with the base payment being slashed by more than 50%.

‘Worried about future’

“I’m not sure whether I’ll be able to earn as much now. I am the sole earning member of the family. With this pay structure, how will I manage the health expenses of my ageing parents?” Mr. Kumar said.

Gyani Jailsingh, who works in Ghaziabad, said in the earlier pay structure, he made between ₹1,200 and ₹1,500 on days he met the deadline of 32 deliveries. “As per the new payout structure, I feel my earnings would go down by 40-50%. Till last month, I was able to earn ₹20,000-₹25,000 by working 13 to 15 hours a day. How will I feed a family of four now?” he said.

Blinkit’s service in the National Capital Region has been hit since April 11, when workers of the grocery delivery service went on strike. The disruption caused many Blinkit stores in Delhi, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Noida and Greater Noida to temporarily shut down.

While many delivery executives in Delhi have resumed work, their colleagues in parts of Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida are still on strike.

A delivery executive from Greater Noida, who did not wish to be identified, said close to 80-100 Blinkit workers are on strike in the area.

The delivery executives in the area are demanding that the base payment for delivering within a 2 km radius be fixed at ₹32, he said.

“We will continue the protest until they revise the fixed pay instead of paying us on the basis of how much we travel,” he added.

‘Stores operational’

When reached for comment, a Blinkit spokesperson said over 70% of their delivery partners have opted for the new payout structure without any loss in earnings.

“All our stores in Delhi are operational now. We are experiencing high demand at the moment, due to which some customers may experience higher-than-expected wait time for the next few days,” the spokesperson added.