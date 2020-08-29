Blind teacher robbed of cash

A blind teacher was allegedly robbed by an unidentified man, who gave him lift on the pretext of dropping him back home, police said on Friday.
The incident took place on August 26 in Timarpur when Ashok Singh was walking back home after visiting a nearby place, they said.
According to the complainant, around 5.30 p.m., when Singh was walking home, an unidentified bike-borne man stopped there and offered him lift on the pretext of dropping him home. Trusting the intentions of the man, Singh accepted the offer. Instead of dropping him home, the man took him to a secluded spot and asked him to get down.
When he got down from the vehicle, the man pulled up his collar and threatened him. He later robbed him of his wallet containing ₹16,000 and fled the spot.
The victim somehow managed to return home and informed the police about the incident.
A senior police officer said that a case has been registered and efforts are being made to nab the accused.
