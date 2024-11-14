Blend of subtle and strong spices

With Maharashtra heading for the polls, I was reminded of the State’s much-loved vada pav, which tends to become an issue in the elections — with all parties staking claim to that bun-and-fried potato street food item. So, with vada pav in my thoughts, I went to the New Maharashtra Sadan some days ago, hoping for a snacky meal. But when I got the aroma of an army of spices spluttering in hot oil, I decided to have lunch instead. And I am glad!

My experiences with Maharashtra Bhavan have not all been encouraging. I remember one visit several years ago to the old Maharashtra Sadan, where I was sadly offered butter chicken instead of Maharashtrian dishes. But the visit to New Maharashtra Sadan on Kasturba Gandhi Marg was happy. The Bhavan is rather grand, almost like a plush hotel. I made my way to the canteen and found that it was a large hall, well lit and airy, with comfortable chairs. I looked at the menu and found that the canteen does serve north Indian dishes such as the butter chicken, but offers many Maharashtrian favourites, too. I decided to go for a plate of Malwani mutton, patodi rassa and bajra rotis.

The patodi rassa is like Rajasthan’s gattey ki sabzi — steamed lentil cakes in curry. I love all versions of this dish (including the Bengali dhokar dalna), and quite enjoyed the Maharashtrian style. The tomato-based gravy was hot, but the small and square besan pieces were soft and had drawn in the flavours of the gravy and the spices.

I then tried out the mutton, and while I wouldn’t have minded a small fire extinguisher by my side, I must also admit it was quite a tasty dish, however hot. The meat was deliciously tender and juicy, and the coconut milk in the gravy complemented the spices. I lapped up the gravy with a thick bajra roti and thought it was quite a satisfying meal. However, I had ordered in a hurry, so I missed out on having one of my all-time favourite dishes — sev tomato bhaji. But there is always a next time.

I finished the meal with a plate of puran poli — roti or paratha smeared with gur and fried. It was just what I needed after the spicy hot meal (which cost just ₹650). It’s good to know that the canteen has many of Maharashtra’s popular dishes — including Kolhapuri chicken and fish Koliwada. The breakfast fare includes poha, batata vada and other favourites.

Of late, quite a few outlets serving Maharashtrian food have opened up. I remember the pav bhaji and missal pav I had ordered from Chilli Vada Pav in Vaishali, Ghaziabad. New Rajinder Nagar — a hub for students coming in from other states — also has a few Maharashtrian eateries, including Marathi katta. Dilli Haat, of course, has stalls that offer dishes from Maharashtra.

All eyes will be on Maharashtra for a while. My eyes, though, will be on a plate of sev tomato bhaji.

New Maharashtra Sadan on Kasturba Gandhi Marg is open all days from 7am to 11 am, 12 noon to 3pm, 3.30pm to 6.30pm; 7-10 pm. For more details, call 011-23380328

