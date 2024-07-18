Blaze breaks out at Pandara Road’s Veg Gulati restaurant, no reports of injuries

A fire broke out on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday at the popular Veg Gulati restaurant in Pandara Road market, said Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said on Wednesday, adding that no injuries were reported.

The fire broke out at 2.48 a.m. in the sitting area of the restaurant and soon spread to the first floor, which contains 10 housing units for employees of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), said DFS chief Atul Garg. Four fire tenders were pressed into service, and the blaze was brought under control within an hour, he added.

Some furniture and other articles, however, were gutted in the fire, according to officials. A short circuit is suspected to have sparked the blaze, but a probe has been launched to identify the exact cause, police added.

The fire led to most of the market being engulfed by smoke, leaving nearby restaurants like Gulati, Ichiban and Havemore covered in a thick layer of soot. Restaurants in the marketplace remained shut during the day, and only opened later in the evening. Two housing units above the Veg Gulati restaurant were also covered in debris, residents claimed.

New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj visited the site of the fire, and spoke to local shop owners and others living in the area. She also directed NDMC officials to ensure all safety measures are carried out to prevent such fires in the future.

According to sources in the NDMC, the land on which the restaurant buildings in the market have been constructed belongs to the NDMC, but the ground floors have been rented to businesses. Some NDMC employees live on the first floors of the buildings.

Veg Gulati, one of Delhi’s oldest vegetarian restaurants, is popular for serving North Indian, Punjabi, Jain and Satvik food.

‘Escaped without injuries’

Several residents living on the first floor above the restaurant said the smell of smoke still lingered in their houses, triggering breathing problems in the elderly and children.

Satish, a heart patient, said his family woke up to the smell of smoke in their bedroom. “None of us knew what was happening and nobody working at the restaurant woke us up. We managed to cover our faces with clothes and somehow escaped by the stairs,” the 57-year-old said, adding that the children living in his house were frightened. He works at NDMC’s civil department.

Another resident and NDMC employee in the water department, Anil Kumar, said his family opened all the windows in his house to get rid of the smoke. “I called the fire department, and along with 15-20 workers of other restaurants, used water to douse the fire. All families waited patiently, but many were crying, because though they were safe, they would have died unless their neighbours had alerted them,” he said.

The management team at Veg Gulati restaurant declined to comment on the matter.

