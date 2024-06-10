Blaze at Delhi gaming zone; none injured

A fire broke out in Mystery Rooms, a gaming zone in Connaught Place’s Block M, on Sunday evening, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident, he added.

DFS chief Atul Garg said they received a call about the incident at 3.22 p.m.

A senior official of the fire department said that they found it difficult to douse the flames because the gaming zone is built in the form of a maze. “The fire was on the outer surface of the building, and although we had doused it, we found smoke billowing from the inside. It was difficult to navigate the area since its height is 2 metres and it is made for children.”

However, the smoke was brought under control, he added.

Officials suspect that a short circuit in the gaming zone’s mechanic’s room led to the incident. However, the police are investigating the incident to determine the exact cause.