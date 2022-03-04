Blast case convict may get special remission

‘Jain said directions of Centre are binding’

Though a Sentence Review Board (SRB) headed by Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain deferred the decision on early release of 1993 bomb blast case convict Davinder Pal Singh Bhullar, the Minister said in the meeting that he should be released, said an AAP source present at the meeting.

“The Home Minister stated his opinion that the directions of the Central government to give special remission to Bhullar were binding on the Delhi government and therefore, the latter ought to release him,” the source said.

The Board had on Wednesday deferred the decision on the early release of Bhullar, who is currently lodged in Amritsar jail.

During the meeting, Bhullar’s health condition was also discussed. He is in an “extremely bad” condition due to “acute mental illness”, as certified by a medical board on February 5, 2014, sources said.