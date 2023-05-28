BKU (Charuni) leader Gurnam Singh Charuni detained in Haryana ahead of wrestlers’ Mahila Mahapanchayat in Delhi

May 28, 2023 03:42 pm | Updated 03:42 pm IST - GURUGRAM

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) president Gurnam Singh Charuni was detained in Haryana’s Kurukshetra in the early hours on May 28, ahead of Mahila Mahapanchayat in Delhi in support of agitating wrestlers.

Mr. Charuni, in a video posted on his Twitter handle, said he and several other leaders were “arrested”. He made an appeal to the union workers and farmers to maintain peace and focus on the Mahila Mahapanchayat programme in Delhi. Mr. Charuni exhorted the workers not to resort to blocking of roads causing inconvenience to the commuters. He was detained at his house in Kurukshetra around 5 am.

“Several office-bearers of our group have also been detained by the police during the night. There are reports of khap and farmer union leaders being detained in other parts of the state as well,” said BKU (Charuni) spokesperson Rakesh Bains.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Shahbad, Randhir Singh said that Mr. Charuni was detained in connection with some local issues. He denied the group’s claims of its office-bearers being detained.

Superintendent of Police, Jind, Sumit Kumar told The Hindu that several people from Punjab headed to the meeting in Delhi were stopped at the State border. He, however, denied the reports of detention of farmer and Khap leaders. “Several people from Jind going to Delhi for the meeting were convinced not to go and they agreed to it,” said Mr. Singh.

Haryana DGP P.K. Agrawal and other senior police officers could not be contacted despite repeated calls and messages.

A Sarv Khap Panchayat on May 21 in Haryana’s Rohtak had given a call for all-women meeting outside the new Parliament building coinciding with its inauguration on May 28.

