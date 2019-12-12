BJYM protests against ‘false claims by govt.’

The BJP Yuva Morcha on Wednesday protested at Sangam Vihar against what it alleged were “false claims” made by the Delhi government regarding education, employment, women safety, clean water under the campaign — AAP Ke Paap, Dilli Ka Yuva Bolega, Kejriwal ki Pol Kholega.

The protest was led by BJP Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav. “Delhi has not developed since the AAP government came to power...,” Mr. Yadav alleged.

The BJYM on Thursday will hold similar protests at the North Campus in Delhi University.