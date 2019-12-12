BJYM protests against ‘false claims by govt.’

The BJP Yuva Morcha on Wednesday protested at Sangam Vihar against what it alleged were “false claims” made by the Delhi government regarding education, employment, women safety, clean water under the campaign — AAP Ke Paap, Dilli Ka Yuva Bolega, Kejriwal ki Pol Kholega.
The protest was led by BJP Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav. “Delhi has not developed since the AAP government came to power...,” Mr. Yadav alleged.
The BJYM on Thursday will hold similar protests at the North Campus in Delhi University.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.