BJP’s vote share has decreased: Bharadwaj

New Delhi

05 March 2021 00:26 IST

Their traditional voters have also shifted to AAP, says Bharadwaj

The AAP on Thursday alleged that people of Delhi are angry with BJP’s “dirty politics” and BJP’s vote share has decreased in all seats in the recent municipal by-elections.

“[Delhi BJP chief] Adesh Gupta did politics by not cleaning up the colonies and demanding money from CM Arvind Kejriwal daily, this also annoyed BJP’s traditional vote bank,” AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

Shift in vote bank

He claimed that the business class, who are traditional voters of the BJP, have also “shifted from the BJP to the AAP”.

Advertising

Advertising

“In Trilokpuri, the Aam Aadmi Party vote share increased from 35% to 49.9% and the Congress’ vote share declined from 16.6% to 1.6%. In Kalyanpuri, the vote share of the Aam Aadmi Party increased from 33% to 56%, BJP’s vote share declined from 30% to 28%, Congress’ vote share has declined from 21% to 10%, and BSP’s declined from 10.4% to 2%. This implies that the vote share of all other parties declined significantly while AAP’s vote share has increased,” the AAP leader said.

Mr. Bharadwaj said that the most shocking performance of the BJP has been in Rohini Sector 24 & 25 since it was a BJP stronghold.

“Here, AAP’s vote share has increased from 19% to 42% whereas BJP’s vote share has dropped from 58% to 50% and Congress vote share has dropped from 14% to 8%. This drastic change in vote share is not only because Congress and BSP vote share has dropped but because the conventional supporter of the BJP is moving away from the party and moving towards the AAP,” he said.