BJP’s slum rehabilitation initiative reaches Delhi’s Badli Assembly Constituency

The BJP’s slum rehabilitation initiative — Jhuggi Samman Yatra — reached north-west Delhi’s Badli Assembly Constituency on Tuesday.

The yatra started from ITI Camp, Jahangirpuri and was flagged off by BJP national general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam before concluding at a public meeting at Sanjay Colony in Samaypur Badli. According to the party, 35 Ujwala Gas Connections were distributed to those in need along with social service recognition certificates to prominent jhuggi residents.

“BJP is on streets to fight for the rights of jhuggi dwellers. First, the Congress for 15 years and now Arvind Kejriwal for the last 7 years have exploited jhuggi dwellers and used them as vote banks,” Me. Gautam alleged while addressing the meeting.

“During the COVID phase when both the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress were missing from the scene only PM Narendra Modi's government and BJP workers stood in service of the poor,” he added.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta in his address alleged that his interaction with residents of slum clusters in central, south and north Delhi had revealed that the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government's claims of giving power and water to jhuggi dwellers were “a bunch of lies”.