‘BJP’s review meetings to be completed in 3-4 days’

The BJP in back-to-back meetings here on Friday reviewed its lackluster performance in the Delhi Assembly elections.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said the review exercise will be completed in the next 3-4 days and a report will be submitted to the national leadership.

The marathon meetings where members from its national unit and Mr. Tiwari were present, took place at the party’s State headquarters between Thursday and Friday evenings with more such meetings scheduled over the weekend.

Issues discussed

National general secretaries Arun Singh and Anil Jain, and Union Minister Nityanand Rai discussed issues ranging from the seeming damage done by “unwarranted” comments against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and reasons of not being able to counter the AAP government’s power and water subsidy schemes, said insiders.

“The meetings went on throughout the day and will continue over the weekend; After identifying the issues, the party will seek to address them well in time before the 2022 civic body elections in the city,” said a senior leader.

“Issues such as the ‘terrorist’ remark against Kejriwal and not being able to counter the power and water subsidies through offering a card allowing these subsidies to BPL citizens were discussed among others,” a source claimed.

Complaints regarding the alleged unavailability of workers on the ground, which was pointed out by some star campaigners from outside the Capital; and issues related to the selection of candidates and the overshadowing of local candidates by star campaigners were discussed at the meeting, an insider said, adding that several senior and junior leaders came with specific data which will be analysed.