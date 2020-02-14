BJP’s performance suffered due to statements: Shah

The BJP’s performance in the Delhi Assembly elections may have suffered due to certain statements, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah at an event organised by a news channel on Thursday.

“Certain slogans should not have been raised. It is possible that our performance may have suffered because of this,” he told Times Now. Talking about Shaheen Bagh protests, he said: “We stick to our stand on the Shaheen Bagh protests. These are not democratic protests...if those protesting have the democratic right to say what they are, so do we.”

Mr. Shah said the BJP“accepted its defeat with humility”. Arguing that the party viewed elections as an opportunity to “widen its ideological base”, the BJP did not contest elections “solely to win” them.

“For some parties, elections may be an opportunity to form government or replace an incumbent government but for the BJP, which is an ideology-based party, victory or loss certainly have their respective meanings but these are not the reasons for which the BJP contests elections,” he said.

To do next

“Since I entered national politics, I have hit the ground and contested them with all I have...this is not the first time we have lost an election...or...results have been the opposite of what was expected...I accept this defeat with all humility and we will ensure that we sit in opposition responsibly and ensure that the government functions properly,” he added.

Elections were a combination of “several factors including ideology”, Mr. Shah said, adding that the results of the Delhi Assembly polls did not mean that the BJP’s “ideology had been rejected”.

“It would be erroneous to say that the election results seek to coney that the BJP’s ideology has been rejected...by that logic [AAP national convener] Kejriwal came third in the Lok Sabha elections — does that mean the people had rejected him? And if that was the case what explains the Delhi results?” he asked.

“...since the party was formed in 1950, we sat in opposition till 1977 but never abandoned the party’s ideology...we demanded that Article 370 be removed then and we believe the same now,” Mr. Shah added.