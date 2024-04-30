BJP’s North West Delhi candidate files nomination

April 30, 2024 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Fifteen candidates, including BJP’s North West Delhi nominee Yogendra Chandoliya, filed their nominations for the seven Lok Sabha seats of Delhi on Monday, the first day of filing nominations. Voting for the seven Lok Sabha seats is slated for May 25, in the sixth phase of the general election.

The last day for filing nominations is May 6, and for withdrawing nominations, it is May 9. The scrutiny of nominations is scheduled for May 7.

Mr. Chandoliya filed his nomination in the presence of Rajasthan’s Deputy CM Dr. Premchand Bairwa, BJP’s Delhi Lok Sabha election in-charge Omprakash Dhanakhar, co-in-charge Alka Gurjar, and party’s Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva.

‘Expedite development’

Ahead of filing his nomination for the North West Delhi seat, reserved for members of the Scheduled Castes, Mr. Chandoliya held a roadshow in the presence of supporters. Speaking to mediapersons before filing the nomination, the BJP nominee said, “I will expedite development works in my constituency and will always be present among people.”

