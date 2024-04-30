ADVERTISEMENT

BJP’s North West Delhi candidate files nomination

April 30, 2024 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

Yogendra Chandoliya. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Fifteen candidates, including BJP’s North West Delhi nominee Yogendra Chandoliya, filed their nominations for the seven Lok Sabha seats of Delhi on Monday, the first day of filing nominations. Voting for the seven Lok Sabha seats is slated for May 25, in the sixth phase of the general election.

ADVERTISEMENT

The last day for filing nominations is May 6, and for withdrawing nominations, it is May 9. The scrutiny of nominations is scheduled for May 7.

Mr. Chandoliya filed his nomination in the presence of Rajasthan’s Deputy CM Dr. Premchand Bairwa, BJP’s Delhi Lok Sabha election in-charge Omprakash Dhanakhar, co-in-charge Alka Gurjar, and party’s Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva.

‘Expedite development’

Ahead of filing his nomination for the North West Delhi seat, reserved for members of the Scheduled Castes, Mr. Chandoliya held a roadshow in the presence of supporters. Speaking to mediapersons before filing the nomination, the BJP nominee said, “I will expedite development works in my constituency and will always be present among people.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US