GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

BJP’s North West Delhi candidate files nomination

April 30, 2024 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
Yogendra Chandoliya.

Yogendra Chandoliya. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Fifteen candidates, including BJP’s North West Delhi nominee Yogendra Chandoliya, filed their nominations for the seven Lok Sabha seats of Delhi on Monday, the first day of filing nominations. Voting for the seven Lok Sabha seats is slated for May 25, in the sixth phase of the general election.

The last day for filing nominations is May 6, and for withdrawing nominations, it is May 9. The scrutiny of nominations is scheduled for May 7.

Mr. Chandoliya filed his nomination in the presence of Rajasthan’s Deputy CM Dr. Premchand Bairwa, BJP’s Delhi Lok Sabha election in-charge Omprakash Dhanakhar, co-in-charge Alka Gurjar, and party’s Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva.

‘Expedite development’

Ahead of filing his nomination for the North West Delhi seat, reserved for members of the Scheduled Castes, Mr. Chandoliya held a roadshow in the presence of supporters. Speaking to mediapersons before filing the nomination, the BJP nominee said, “I will expedite development works in my constituency and will always be present among people.”

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Delhi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.