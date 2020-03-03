BJP’s new-found Delhi firebrand

From terming the Delhi Assembly election an “India vs Pakistan” contest in reference to the Shaheen Bagh protest to issuing an “ultimatum” to the police to clear the streets of a similar protest at Jaffrabad, BJP leader Kapil Mishra has raised temperatures only to be defeated in the polls.

While his identity as a youth activist and social worker endeared him to the Aam Aadmi Party, his “significant presence on social media”, “Brahminical background” and publicly stated opposition to the AAP added to his value for the BJP State unit.

Mr. Mishra, 39, claims he had short stints of employment at Amnesty International and Greenpeace. The Water and Culture Minister of the AAP government in 2015 was sacked for “anti-party activities” and suspended from the party. He joined the BJP last year.

According to AAP sources, he “became close” to Mr. Kejriwal and his deputy, Manish Sisodia, shortly after obtaining a Master’s in Social Work from the Delhi School of Social Work while engaging in youth activism as the co-founder of a group called “Youth for Justice”.

Mr. Mishra exited the AAP levelling allegations of corruption against Mr. Kejriwal and the Ministers.

“For us, he was a bright young leader with all the required credentials — especially the party’s obsession with youth and social media — and the fact that his mother, Annapurna Mishra, was a BJP Mayor and an old, trusted hand. The fact that he was a Brahmin also endeared him to the senior State leadership,” a BJP source said.