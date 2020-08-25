‘BJP’s misrule is responsible for Gurugram’s plight’

Congress leader hits out at ruling party, says it has done little for the district

Deputy Leader of Congress Legislative Party Aftab Ahmed has held the “misrule” of the BJP for six years responsible for the plight of Gurugram and said that the ruling party had done little for the district except changing its name.

In a press statement, Mr. Ahmed said Gurugram had a decisive role to play in the development of not just Haryana but the entire country and it attracted investment from across the world, but the city was suffering due to wrong policies of the BJP government.

Recent flooding

Referring to the recent flooding, Mr. Ahmed said the city had made headlines for long hours of traffic jams and vigilantes beating up people in broad daylight over the past six years.

He said that Gurugram had been in news for all the wrong reasons on the law and order front.

Mr. Ahmed said the city was flooded every time it rained and the people were caught in the traffic for hours, adding that flyovers on NH-48 had developed cracks, just a few months after the construction.

‘Rampant corruption’

He said an under-construction elevated corridor recently collapsing on Sohna Road had exposed the poor quality of infrastructure in the city and also raised serious questions over the working of the government.

He alleged that corruption and mismanagement are rampant during the BJP rule.

Mr. Ahmed alleged that the Haryana government had also proved ineffective in preventing the spread of COVID-19 in Gurugram.

He said that the government must wake up from its slumber and stop pushing the city towards devastation.