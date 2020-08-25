‘BJP’s misrule is responsible for Gurugram’s plight’

Deputy Leader of Congress Legislative Party Aftab Ahmed has held the “misrule” of the BJP for six years responsible for the plight of Gurugram and said that the ruling party had done little for the district except changing its name.
In a press statement, Mr. Ahmed said Gurugram had a decisive role to play in the development of not just Haryana but the entire country and it attracted investment from across the world, but the city was suffering due to wrong policies of the BJP government.
Recent flooding
Referring to the recent flooding, Mr. Ahmed said the city had made headlines for long hours of traffic jams and vigilantes beating up people in broad daylight over the past six years.
He said that Gurugram had been in news for all the wrong reasons on the law and order front.
Mr. Ahmed said the city was flooded every time it rained and the people were caught in the traffic for hours, adding that flyovers on NH-48 had developed cracks, just a few months after the construction.
‘Rampant corruption’
He said an under-construction elevated corridor recently collapsing on Sohna Road had exposed the poor quality of infrastructure in the city and also raised serious questions over the working of the government.
He alleged that corruption and mismanagement are rampant during the BJP rule.
Mr. Ahmed alleged that the Haryana government had also proved ineffective in preventing the spread of COVID-19 in Gurugram.
He said that the government must wake up from its slumber and stop pushing the city towards devastation.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath