BJP’s list of candidates for MCD elections likely today

Vehicles campaigning for BJP ahead for the MCD election. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to announce its list of candidates for the MCD elections on Saturday, leaders from the party’s Delhi unit said.

A senior leader said BJP held late-night meetings on Wednesday and Thursday to shortlist candidates for each ward. “We have shortlisted three candidates on each ward and sent it to the high-command for a final decision,” he said.

Another leader said the party had formed a consultative committee, comprising 29 national leaders and 58 State-level leaders, which spoke to leaders in each ward and suggested three names. Three names on each ward were also suggested based on the party’s internal survey conducted by its Delhi in-charge Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda. “Common names from the two sets of lists were picked to be shortlisted,” the leader said, adding that one name recommended by Delhi BJP MPs from each ward under their constituencies was also added to the shortlist.

The leader, however, said the list was unlikely to be released until Sunday as an early announcement could invite a “rebellion” in the party.

Dalit leader joins from Congress

Meanwhile, former Congress candidate from Harsh Vihar ward and Dalit leader Sudesh Mahour joined BJP along with her supporters. She was inducted into the party by State general-secretary Dinesh Pratap Singh.

Ms. Mahour said she joined BJP “after being influenced by the welfare policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

BJP, which has been at the helm of the civic bodies for 15 years, is seeking a fourth term. Voting for the civic polls will take place on December 4 and the counting of votes on December 7. The last date to file nomination is November 14. Scrutiny of nominations will be done on November 16, and the last date for withdrawal is November 19.

The Aam Aadmi Party had earlier claimed the BJP had decided to not give tickets to its sitting councillors, like it had in 2017. In response, BJP’s chief of MCD election management committee Ashish Sood had said his party will not respond to such allegations, and asked whether the AAP was “spying” on BJP.