BJP’s lies on unauthorised colonies exposed on DDA portal: Deputy CM

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday alleged that the BJP was misleading the Delhiites by claiming that 1,731 colonies have been regularised whereas the Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) portal states that the Prime Minister UDAY registration “is neither regularisation of unauthorised colonies nor the structures therein”.

“The DDA’s portal was launched by the BJP government on December 16 purportedly to register residents of unauthorised colonies to apply for ownership rights. This came soon after the BJP put up hoardings across the city claiming that the 1,731 unauthorised colonies are now authorised. The BJP’s lies have been exposed by the DDA’s own website. The Frequently Asked Questions section uploaded on the DDA website clearly states that the PM UDAY registration ‘is neither regularisation of unauthorized colonies, nor the structures therein’,” Mr. Sisodia said.

“This is a fraud on the 40 lakh people living in Delhi’s unauthorized colonies. BJP must apologise to the people for this huge betrayal,” he said.

‘AAP govt. did its part’

Mr. Sisodia added that there were mainly two important works to be done with respect to unauthorised colonies. The first one was to regularise colonies and the second, to develop them.

The task of regularisation was with the Centre and that of the development was with the Delhi government. “The government has fulfilled all its responsibilities like laying drains, roads, sewer lines, water pipelines, street lights, CCTV cameras but the Centre did not do its part,” Mr. Sisodia alleged.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted at Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Puri saying that the BJP has been “blatantly lying” about regularising unauthorised colonies and thanked him for telling people the truth on the DDA’s portal.

CM tweets

“DDA website says that centre’s scheme will neither regularise unauth colonies nor their houses. Really shocking. Can’t believe that BJP spoke such a blatant lie to the people and has put up so many hoardings. Thanks @HardeepSPuri ji for telling truth to people through DDA website [sic],” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted.