ADVERTISEMENT

BJP’s Kausar Jahan elected Haj panel chair, says it’s a positive message for Muslim women

February 17, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau

Kausar Jahan (right) | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Delhi BJP Minority Morcha member Kausar Jahan was elected chairperson of the Delhi Haj Committee on Thursday. The BJP called it a step towards empowering Muslim women.

Ms. Jahan, the second woman elected to the post, told The Hindu that she would focus on serving the Haj pilgrims. “My plans will become clear once I join office. It’s crucial to note that a Muslim woman has been elected the chair of this committee. This is a positive message for Muslim women,” she said.

Senior AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj accused Delhi Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena of unconstitutionally changing the names of members of the the committee without consulting the elected government to pave the way for Ms. Jahan’s win in the election.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Delhi BJP spokesperson Syed Yaseer Jilani said that AAP could not accept “defeat at the hands of a woman”.

The Haj committee consists of six members — an expert on Islamic theology (Mohammad Saad), an MP (Gautam Gambhir), two MLAs (AAP’s Abdul Rehman and Haji Yunus), a councillor (Congress’s Naziya Danish) and a member from Muslim voluntary organisations in the field of public administration, finance, education, social work or culture (Ms. Jahan).

In January, the L-G had constituted the committee, drawing a sharp reaction from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The CM had described Mr. Saxena’s action as “illegal and unconstitutional”. Ms. Jahan received three votes in the poll — of Mr. Gambhir, Mr. Saad and her own. Ms. Danish abstained from voting. Mr. Bharadwaj alleged that Mr. Saad was appointed to the committee despite not having proper credentials.

(With PTI inputs)

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US