HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP’s Kausar Jahan elected Haj panel chair, says it’s a positive message for Muslim women

February 17, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau
Kausar Jahan (right)

Kausar Jahan (right) | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Delhi BJP Minority Morcha member Kausar Jahan was elected chairperson of the Delhi Haj Committee on Thursday. The BJP called it a step towards empowering Muslim women.

Ms. Jahan, the second woman elected to the post, told The Hindu that she would focus on serving the Haj pilgrims. “My plans will become clear once I join office. It’s crucial to note that a Muslim woman has been elected the chair of this committee. This is a positive message for Muslim women,” she said.

Senior AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj accused Delhi Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena of unconstitutionally changing the names of members of the the committee without consulting the elected government to pave the way for Ms. Jahan’s win in the election.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Syed Yaseer Jilani said that AAP could not accept “defeat at the hands of a woman”.

The Haj committee consists of six members — an expert on Islamic theology (Mohammad Saad), an MP (Gautam Gambhir), two MLAs (AAP’s Abdul Rehman and Haji Yunus), a councillor (Congress’s Naziya Danish) and a member from Muslim voluntary organisations in the field of public administration, finance, education, social work or culture (Ms. Jahan).

In January, the L-G had constituted the committee, drawing a sharp reaction from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The CM had described Mr. Saxena’s action as “illegal and unconstitutional”. Ms. Jahan received three votes in the poll — of Mr. Gambhir, Mr. Saad and her own. Ms. Danish abstained from voting. Mr. Bharadwaj alleged that Mr. Saad was appointed to the committee despite not having proper credentials.

(With PTI inputs)

Related Topics

Delhi / politics / state politics / politics (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.