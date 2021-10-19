BJP’s Jhuggi Samman Yatra is a farce: AAP

New Delhi

19 October 2021 01:57 IST

The AAP on Monday alleged that the BJP’s Jhuggi Samman Yatra is a farce. It said the municipal corporation governed by the BJP did not give land for construction of a foot over bridge for people living in Buddha Vihar and Inderpuri.

“The municipal corporationhas made it clear that it is not ready to give land [for footover bridge] for 70,000 people. This has made it clear that not only is the BJP-ruled civic body is anti-poor but it has also come to the fore that the Jhuggi Samman Yatra of BJP Delhi State President Adesh Gupta is also a sham,” AAP leader Atishi said.

Advertising

Advertising