Delhi

BJP’s Jhuggi Samman Yatra is a farce: AAP

The AAP on Monday alleged that the BJP’s Jhuggi Samman Yatra is a farce. It said the municipal corporation governed by the BJP did not give land for construction of a foot over bridge for people living in Buddha Vihar and Inderpuri.

“The municipal corporationhas made it clear that it is not ready to give land [for footover bridge] for 70,000 people. This has made it clear that not only is the BJP-ruled civic body is anti-poor but it has also come to the fore that the Jhuggi Samman Yatra of BJP Delhi State President Adesh Gupta is also a sham,” AAP leader Atishi said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 19, 2021 1:58:45 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/bjps-jhuggi-samman-yatra-is-a-farce-aap/article37063691.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY